A man was fatally shot in Englewood Thursday afternoon.

At about 4:04 p.m., a 26-year-old man was traveling in the 1300 block of West 59th Street when three unknown offenders in a dark-colored SUV exited the vehicle and fired shots, police said.

The man was shot in the head and arm, and transported to Dana read hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.