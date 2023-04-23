Man fatally shot in Niles nightclub parking lot

A man was shot to death in the Miraj parking lot in Niles Sunday morning.

Niles police responded to a call of a person shot at 8801 Milwaukee Avenue just after 1 a.m.

Responding officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound when they arrived and began life-saving measures.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect was arrested on scene. Police say he is a 25-year-old from Northbrook.

The victim was identified as a 22-year-old man from Niles.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Police say is believed to be an isolated incident.