Man fatally shot in Niles nightclub parking lot
NILES, Ill. - A man was shot to death in the Miraj parking lot in Niles Sunday morning.
Niles police responded to a call of a person shot at 8801 Milwaukee Avenue just after 1 a.m.
Responding officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound when they arrived and began life-saving measures.
The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A suspect was arrested on scene. Police say he is a 25-year-old from Northbrook.
The victim was identified as a 22-year-old man from Niles.
The investigation is active and ongoing. Police say is believed to be an isolated incident.