Man fatally shot in possible carjacking in Gresham

A man was shot dead and found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in a possible carjacking Thursday in Gresham on the South Side.

The 39-year-old was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle about 7 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Parnell Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, police said.

Officers responded to a caller who said his friend had been shot in a carjacking, but police were still working to verify that detail, police said Friday morning.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

No arrests have been reported. Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.