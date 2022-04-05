South Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot in the head, woman wounded while in car at intersection

Two people were shot, one fatally, in South Chicago Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 3200 block of East 87th Street.

At about 2:42 p.m., a 37-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were in a vehicle at an intersection when another car pulled up alongside them, police said.

An offender inside that vehicle produced a firearm and shot at both victims.

The man was shot in the head and pronounced dead on scene.

The woman was shot in the left shoulder and was transported to the hospital in good condition, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.