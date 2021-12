A 27-year-old man was fatally shot Friday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

About 3 p.m., he was in an alley in the 12000 block of South Wallace Street, when someone shot him multiple times, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. He was identified as Arlin Hardia by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Area Two detectives are investigating.