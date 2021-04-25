Man fatally shot while sitting in parked vehicle in Humboldt Park

A 36-year-old man was fatally shot in Humboldt Park Sunday morning.

Chicago police say the man was sitting in a parked vehicle in the 3900 block of West Thomas when a male offender approached on foot and fired shots.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to his head and body.

He was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.