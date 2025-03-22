Man fatally stabbed on Chicago’s Far South Side; suspect in custody: police

The Brief A 59-year-old man was fatally stabbed at a home in the 13300 block of South Avenue M on Chicago's Far South Side. A known offender approached the victim, stabbed him in the neck and back, and was later arrested; charges are pending. Police are investigating the circumstances of the stabbing, and the suspect’s identity has not been released.



A man is dead and another is in custody following a stabbing at a residence on Chicago's Far South Side, police said.

Deadly Stabbing on Far South Side

What we know:

The incident occurred at 4:18 p.m. Saturday in the 13300 block of South Avenue M, according to Chicago police.

A 59-year-old man was inside the home when a known offender approached, produced a sharp object, and stabbed him in the neck and back, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The suspect was arrested, and charges are pending.

What we don't know:

The motive for the stabbing is unclear, and the suspect’s identity has not been disclosed.

Details about the relationship between the suspect and victim are also unknown.

Chicago police continue to investigate the incident.