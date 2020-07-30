Man fatally struck by vehicle on Near West Side: police

A man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle Wednesday on the Near West Side.

About 10:30 p.m., a woman driving west in the 1400 block of West Roosevelt Road was switching lanes when she struck the 28-year-old, who was walking in the street, Chicago police said.

Officers found the man unresponsive on the ground and he was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver returned to the scene and gave officers a statement, police said.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.