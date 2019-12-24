Man found beaten to death under Burnside viaduct was taken from Country Club Hills: police

A 23-year-old man found with head and neck trauma Thursday in Burnside on the South Side had been taken from south suburban Country Club Hills and beaten to death, according to a Chicago police source.

Officers found Michael Eric Rolle III, of Lansing, unresponsive on the sidewalk under a viaduct about 4:07 p.m. in the 9200 block of West St. Lawrence Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He had blunt force trauma to his face and marks on his neck, police said.

Rolle was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead at 4:59 p.m., authorities said said.

His death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries from an assault.

Detectives received an allegation from a second individual who claimed he was kidnapped, police said. At this time it is uncertain whether both cases are connected.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation.