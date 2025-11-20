Man found dead with head trauma in Chicago apartment

A 64-year-old man was found dead early Thursday after officers discovered him with severe head trauma inside a West Side apartment.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call for service around 1:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of West Madison Street and found the man unresponsive on the floor, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Thursday morning, he had not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No arrests have been made, and Area Three detectives are investigating.