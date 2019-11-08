Man found dead in alley with neck slashed in Englewood

A man was found dead with a cut on his neck on Friday in Englewood on the South Side.

A witness found the man, about 50 years old, unresponsive in an alley with a laceration to his neck, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a man down about 1 p.m. and found him in the 1500 block of West 63rd Street, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s did not release the man’s identity but said he died of “incised wounds of the neck” in an autopsy conducted Saturday. His death was ruled a homicide.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.