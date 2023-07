A man was found dead in the kitchen of a South Chicago apartment Wednesday morning.

The victim, 42 was discovered in a second floor apartment in the 8600 block of South Kingston Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

Police say there was trauma to his head and he was pronounced dead on scene.

No further information is available as police continue to investigate the death as a homicide.