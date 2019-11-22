Man found dead near Metra UP-NW tracks in Jefferson Park

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday near Metra’s Union Pacific Northwest railroad tracks in Jefferson Park on the Northwest Side.

Authorities were called at 11:22 p.m. after someone spotted the man lying in a fenced-in area along Ainslie Street near the Metra tracks and the Kennedy Expressway, according to Chicago police.

The man, thought to be in his 30s, was unresponsive with bruising on his body and swelling on his face, police said. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he was pronounced dead.

A Metra spokeswoman said the body was found close to the tracks near Ainslie and Avondale Avenue and that his injuries appeared to be “inconsistent with being struck by a train.”

Metra police are conducting a death investigation.