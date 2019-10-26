Man found dead on beach in Edgewater

A man was found dead on the beach Saturday in Edgewater on the North Side.

Officers and the fire department responded about 8:45 a.m. to the 900 block of West Ardmore Avenue and found a person washed up on the beach, Chicago police said.

The man is believed to be 30 to 45-years old, and the incident appears to be an accidental drowning, police said.

Although the man remains unidentified, an autopsy has been scheduled to determine his official cause of death.

Area North detectives are investigating.