Man found dead on CTA train in Lake View

A man was found dead on a CTA train Sunday near the Belmont station in Lake View.

The 45-year-old man was found unresponsive on the train at 12:13 a.m. in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

A police source said the man’s death may have been a drug overdose.