Man found dead with gunshot wounds in fitness center parking lot in Gary

A man was found dead in a fitness center parking lot in Gary with multiple gunshot wounds Monday afternoon.

At about 12:29 p.m., Gary police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Massachusetts Street for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived, they located a 24-year-old man from Gary in the parking lot of a fitness center with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

Police believe this to be an isolated incident, and it is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to call 219-755-3855 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.