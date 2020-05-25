Man found dead with head trauma in Old Town apartment had heart attack: autopsy

article

A man found unresponsive with head trauma Monday in an Old Town apartment died of natural causes, according to autopsy results released Tuesday.

The unidentified man had a heart attack before dying about 2:18 p.m. in an apartment in the 1500 block of North LaSalle Drive, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. A seizure disorder was listed as a secondary cause of death.

Officers responded to a man in his 30s or 40s facedown in a hallway with blunt force trauma and abrasions to his head, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.