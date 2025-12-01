Man found fatally shot on Chicago’s South Side, police say

The Brief A 38-year-old man was found fatally shot in the head around 6 a.m. Monday in the 10900 block of South State Street on Chicago’s South Side, police said. No one is in custody, and police are investigating the case as a homicide.



Chicago police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot in the head and killed early Monday on the South Side.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 6 a.m. in the 10900 block of South State Street.

Officers found a 38-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional details about the circumstances of the shooting have been released, and no other injuries were reported.

What's next:

Police said no one is in custody as the investigation continues.