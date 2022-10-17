Man found fatally shot inside vehicle that struck a tree in Marquette Park
CHICAGO - A man was found dead with a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle that struck a tree Monday morning in Marquette Park.
At about 1:46 a.m., Chicago police responded to a shot spotter alert in the 6800 block of South Western and discovered a 54-year-old man inside of a vehicle that struck a tree.
The man also had a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was pronounced dead at Holy Cross Hospital.
No one is in custody.
Area One detectives are investigating.