Man found fatally shot on West Side: police

A 33-year-old man was killed by gunfire on Chicago's West Side Friday night.

Police say the victim was found shot in the chest in the 1000 block of North Central Avenue just before 11 p.m.

Witnesses on scene told officers that a known male offender shot at the victim from the alley and fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody. Area Four Detectives are investigating.