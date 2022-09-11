Man found fatally shot in head in car on South Side

A man was found dead in a car on Chicago's South Side in Englewood early Sunday.

Chicago police found an unidentified man in the passenger side of a car in the 7000 block of South Ada Street around 12:20 a.m. after reports of someone slumped over the wheel.

Police say the victim had gunshot wounds on the left side of his head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody, Area One detectives are investigating.