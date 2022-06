A man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in Garfield Ridge Saturday night.

The incident occurred in the 5000 block of West 44th Street.

At about 11:39 p.m., a 39-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk, police said.

He was transported to the hospital in fair condition.

No one is currently in custody, police said.