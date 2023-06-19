Man found shot, critically wounded on Bronzeville street

A man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on a street Sunday night in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was found lying on the street with gunshot wounds to his back and pelvis around 11:46 p.m. in the first block of East 43rd Street, according to police.

He was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The nature of the shooting was not immediately clear.

There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.