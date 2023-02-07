Man found shot, critically wounded on East Side sidewalk

A man was found shot Monday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood.

Police responding to a call of shots fired found the 31-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso around 11:50 p.m. in the 10000 block of South Avenue N, officials said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

The victim told police someone he knew shot him and fled the scene.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.