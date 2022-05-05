Man found shot dead in car in South Shore

A man was found shot dead in a parked car Wednesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 9:54 p.m. and found a 34-year-old man in a parked car with multiple gunshot wounds in the 7800 block of South Constance Avenue.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and chest and paramedics took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses told police they saw three people approach him and fired shots into the car before fleeing, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.