A man was found shot to death Friday morning on Chicago's Near West Side.

The victim, who was in his 20s, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face around 8:21 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Van Buren Street, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Cook County medical examiner's officer has not yet released his identity.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Area Three detectives are investigating.