Man found shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Chicago's Austin neighborhood while officers responded to a well-being check Sunday night.

Chicago police were performing a well-being check in the 200 block of North Central Avenue at 11:29 p.m. Sunday night when they found a 36-year-old man bleeding on the kitchen floor.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers recovered shell casings from the scene. No arrests have been made.

Area Four Detectives are investigating.