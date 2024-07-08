Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot to death in Chicago's Austin neighborhood

By Maggie Duly
Published  July 8, 2024 6:02am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Chicago's Austin neighborhood while officers responded to a well-being check Sunday night. 

Chicago police were performing a well-being check in the 200 block of North Central Avenue at 11:29 p.m. Sunday night when they found a 36-year-old man bleeding on the kitchen floor. 

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene. 

Officers recovered shell casings from the scene. No arrests have been made. 

Area Four Detectives are investigating.