Man found shot in the back in Chicago Lawn

A man was shot in the back Tuesday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Police found the 30-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back around 9:22 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, officials said.

He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, according to police.

The victim was "uncooperative with details" to police, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.