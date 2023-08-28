Man found shot to death in Gresham

A man was found fatally shot Monday morning in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 23-year-old was found outside on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the head just after midnight in the 1000 block of West 77th Street, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.