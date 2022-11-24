Man found stabbed to death in Roseland home

A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday afternoon in a home in Roseland on the South Side.

Reginald Davis, 60, was found on the floor inside a home in the 10900 block of South State Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Davis had been stabbed in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police say the slaying may have stemmed from a domestic incident.

No arrests have been made.