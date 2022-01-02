Man found with 3 loaded guns during speeding stop on I-90 in Kane County: Police

A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged after he was found with three loaded guns during a speeding stop on I-90, according to Illinois State Police.

Police said Jamus T. Neal, of Elgin, was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no concealed carry license.

Saturday morning around 3:13 a.m., a trooper stopped a car for speeding at 110 mph in a 70 mph zone, on I-90 westbound near milepost 54 in Kane County, police said.

During the stop, the trooper recovered three loaded firearms. Neal was an occupant in the car and taken into custody, police said.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office approved the charges against Neal.

Neal was transported to the Kane County Jail where he awaits a bond hearing.

The investigation remains open and ongoing, police said.

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.