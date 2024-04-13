Man found with gunshot wound in parked car in critical condition: CPD

A man is in critical condition after he was found in a parked vehicle with a severe gunshot wound in the Englewood neighborhood.

The incident happened at 7 p.m. Saturday in the 7200 block of S. Sangamon Avenue.

Chicago police were called for a shooting victim and when they arrived at the scene, they found a man inside a parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head.

The man was taken by ambulance to The University of Chicago Hospital and is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.