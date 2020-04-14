Man free on bond in attempted murder case found with shotgun near victim’s Kane County home: prosecutors

article

A man free on bond — after allegedly trying to murder someone by rerouting a gas line into their Kane County home — has been arrested again on charges of carrying a shotgun near the victim’s Elburn home, prosecutors say.

Frank E. Ryan, 33, faces a count of unlawful possession of a firearm, aggravated use of a weapon and violation of a bail bond, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office said in a statement.

Ryan, of rural Waterman, was allegedly driving in a pickup truck early April 9 when he got stuck in mud behind a building in the 800 block of Hicks Drive and called for a tow truck, prosecutors said.

The tow truck driver became suspicious due to the location and called police, who found a loaded shotgun inside Ryan’s vehicle, prosecutors said.

The home of Ryan’s alleged victim from the previous case was visible from where his pickup was stuck, prosecutors said. He was arrested since he was prohibited from owning firearms as a condition of bail for the January attempted murder case.

On Jan. 19, Ryan allegedly rerouted an exposed gas line on at the victim’s home, prosecutors said. He allegedly drilled a hole into the line and attached a tube, connecting it to a hole into the home, prosecutors said. He also allegedly covered a doorbell camera with tape and bought the materials the day before, prosecutors said. No one was injured.

Ryan posted $20,000 bail Feb. 19 for the attempted murder charge, prosecutors said.

On April 9, a Kane County judge ordered Ryan held on a $1 million bail on the new case. He is due back in court May 7.