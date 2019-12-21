Man from Country Club Hills beaten to death, body dumped in Chicago
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old man found with head and neck trauma Thursday in Burnside on the South Side had been taken from south suburban Country Club Hills and beaten to death, according to a Chicago police source.
Officers found a the man unresponsive on the sidewalk under a viaduct about 4:07 p.m. in the 9200 block of West St. Lawrence Avenue, Chicago police said.
He had blunt force trauma to his face and marks on his neck, a police spokeswoman said.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead at 4:59 p.m., police said.
On Friday, the man’s death was ruled a homicide by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries from an assault.
Detectives received an allegation from a second individual who claimed he was kidnapped, police said. At this time it is uncertain whether both cases are connected.
Police are conducting a homicide investigation.