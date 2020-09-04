Man gets 6 years for McHenry County DUI crash

article

A 48-year-old man was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday for driving drunk and causing a crash in 2019 that left a teen with serious injuries in McHenry County.

Judge Robert Wilbrandt handed down the sentence to Geu Geron-Borjas, of Crystal Lake, for aggravated DUI in the June 1, 2019, crash, the McHenry County state’s attorney’s office said.

That day, Geron-Borjas drove his Dodge Charger into oncoming traffic on route 47 and collided with a Chevrolet Express carrying teenage passengers, prosecutors said.

One of the teens “suffered great bodily harm” as a result of the crash, prosecutors said.

Tests later showed Geron-Borjas’ blood alcohol content to be .148., prosecutors said. He had two prior DUI violations and his driving privileges had been revoked.