Man grazed in Gage Park shooting; off-duty CPD officer returns fire

An off-duty Chicago police officer fired shots at someone who injured a man in a shooting Friday in Gage Park on the Southwest Side.

The 41-year-old man and an off-duty officer were inside a vehicle about 8 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when a black vehicle approached them, Chicago police said. Someone inside the vehicle fired shots, grazing the man in the calf.

The off-duty officer fired back, but it isn’t known if anyone was struck, police said.

The man with the graze wound was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Central detectives investigate.