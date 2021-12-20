Man gunned down while driving in North Park

A man was fatally shot while driving Sunday night in the North Park neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side.

The man, who was in his 30s, was driving north around 9:50 p.m. in the 5500 block of North Kedzie Avenue when he was shot in the head, police said.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet released his identity.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

