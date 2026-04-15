Former Chicago charter school CEO indicted for $103K embezzlement: prosecutors

The Brief Former Urban Prep CEO Timothy King is indicted for allegedly embezzling over $103,000 in nonprofit funds for personal expenses. Prosecutors say he used the money to pay personal credit card charges and later deleted donation records after learning of a subpoena. He faces federal charges including program theft and obstruction of justice, with a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years.



The former CEO of a Chicago charter school network has been indicted for misusing more than $103,000 of the nonprofit's funds for personal gain, according to prosecutors.

Timothy King served as CEO of Urban Prep Academics, a non-profit that operated three Chicago charter schools. The organization received funds from Chicago Public Schools that were originally from the federal government.

The indictment alleges that King embezzled $103,833.31 from Urban Prep to pay for his personal credit card charges in 2021 and 2022. The indictment also states that King deleted online records of three cash donations that he made to Urban Prep after learning of the subpoena.

King, 59, of Chicago, has been charged with two counts of federal program theft and one count of obstruction of justice. The counts of theft are punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison each, while the obstruction count is punishable by up to 20 years.

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King's arraignment has not yet been scheduled.