Man heading to Lollapalooza in critical condition after jumping on to train tracks for a picture

Two people on their way to Lollapalooza were injured when they climbed onto CTA train tracks to take pictures, and at least one touched an electrified rail.

The two people, who are in their 20s, were heading to Chicago for Lollapalooza on Saturday night at about 7:30 p.m. when they decided to jump onto the tracks at the Ridgeland Green Line CTA station in Oak Park.

The man touched the electrified third rail.

Other people who had been traveling with them jumped down and pulled them both away from the tracks.

Oak Park Fire Department paramedics found the man in cardiac arrest. The woman was conscious. Both were rushed to the hospital.

The man remains in critical condition and his long term prognosis is unknown. The woman is doing well, Oak Park officials said.