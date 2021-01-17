Man hit by car on Lake Shore Drive near North Avenue

A man was recovering after he was hit by a vehicle early Sunday on Lake Shore Drive near North Avenue.

He pulled over to help a motorist involved in a crash about 12:45 a.m. and approached the vehicle, but noticed it was unoccupied, Chicago police said.

That’s when a southbound vehicle saw the man in the road and tried to stop, but then slammed into the back of his car, police said. The car was pushed in to man in the 1500 block of North Avenue.

The man, 24, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.