Man struck by 2 cars on Kennedy Expy. near the Loop in critical condition
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old Chicago man was critically injured after he was hit by two cars Thursday while walking on the Kennedy Expressway near the Loop.
The man jumped over a concrete median barrier about 8:25 p.m. and was struck by a vehicle in the northbound lanes of I-90 near Van Buren Street, Illinois State Police said in a statement.
The man rolled into the middle lane and was struck by another car, state police said.
He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, a Chicago fire spokesman said.
The pedestrian was issued a citation for "improper pedestrian on a controlled access highway, state police said. State police did not indicate why the man was on the expressway.
All lanes on the inbound Kennedy were shut down until about 9:40 p.m., state police said.