Man hit, killed by vehicle while running from police in Lawndale

A 24-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle as he was running from officers in Lawndale.

The incident happened just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of S. Cicero.

The man was driving a stolen vehicle and parked it at an auto cleaning service, according to police. When he got out, officers with the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force tried to conduct an investigatory stop.

Moments later, the man ran from the police and went into the street where he was struck by a passing vehicle. The driver did not stop and continued down the road.

Police said the man was taken by ambulance to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The investigation continues.



