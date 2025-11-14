Expand / Collapse search

Man hit, killed by vehicle while crossing street in Park Ridge, police say

By Cody King
Published  November 14, 2025 1:56pm CST
Park Ridge
    • A 55-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle around 10:09 a.m. Friday at Dempster Street and Potter Road in Park Ridge, police said.
    • Eastbound Dempster Street remains closed as authorities investigate; the victim’s identity and driver details have not been released.

PARK RIDGE - A man died Friday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in suburban Park Ridge, authorities said.

What we know:

Park Ridge police said the crash happened about 10:09 a.m. at the intersection of Dempster Street and Potter Road. 

A 55-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

What's next:

Eastbound Dempster remains closed to traffic as officers continue to investigate. 

No additional details about the driver have been released.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by Park Ridge Police.

