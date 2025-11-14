Man hit, killed by vehicle while crossing street in Park Ridge, police say
PARK RIDGE - A man died Friday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in suburban Park Ridge, authorities said.
What we know:
Park Ridge police said the crash happened about 10:09 a.m. at the intersection of Dempster Street and Potter Road.
A 55-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His identity has not been released.
What's next:
Eastbound Dempster remains closed to traffic as officers continue to investigate.
No additional details about the driver have been released.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Park Ridge Police.