Man hit, killed by vehicle while crossing street in Park Ridge, police say

A man died Friday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street in suburban Park Ridge, authorities said.

What we know:

Park Ridge police said the crash happened about 10:09 a.m. at the intersection of Dempster Street and Potter Road.

A 55-year-old man was hit by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His identity has not been released.

What's next:

Eastbound Dempster remains closed to traffic as officers continue to investigate.

No additional details about the driver have been released.