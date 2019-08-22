Man hit with brick at Wilson CTA station before falling on Purple Line tracks: police

article

A man fell onto the CTA Purple Line tracks Thursday after two people attacked him with a brick at the Wilson station in Uptown on the North Side.

The 47-year-old man was arguing with another man and a woman at 6:17 a.m. at the station in the 1100 block of West Wilson Avenue, according to Chicago police. During the fight, the man and woman, both 36, punched him and hit him with a brick.

The victim slipped and fell onto the tracks while trying to get away from them, police said.

Red and Purple Line trains were halted as emergency crews worked to remove the man from the tracks, according to police and the CTA.

The 47-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center “with a severe head injury,” police said.

Both suspects were arrested a short time later in the 1200 block of West Leland Avenue, according to police. Charges are pending.

Red Line trains were moving again with residual delays by 7:14 a.m., the CTA said. Northbound Purple Line trains were rerouted to the Howard-bound Red Line tracks between Belmont and Howard, but normal routing resumed about 8:30 a.m.