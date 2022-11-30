Man hospitalized after armed robbery in South Side alley

A man was in an alley in the Back of the Yards when he was shot and robbed Tuesday night.

Police say a 47-year-old man was in an alley around 9:32 p.m. in the 5100 block of South Laflin Street trying to jump start a car when an armed man demanded his wallet.

When the victim refused, the offender took several steps backward and shot the victim in the leg. He then took the victim's wallet and ran off.

The victim was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

Police say the offender got away, and Area One detectives are investigating.