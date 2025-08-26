Man hospitalized after being shot on Chicago's West Side, police say

A man is critically wounded after a shooting Tuesday afternoon on the city’s West Side, police said.

What we know:

The incident happened about 1:53 p.m. near Jackson Boulevard and Pulaski Road in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Authorities said a 30-year-old man was standing on the street when someone approached, pulled out a gun and opened fire. The victim was struck in the neck and left arm.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

What's next:

No further details on the suspect or the circumstances of the shooting have been released. The investigation is ongoing.