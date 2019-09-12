Man hurt in building collapse at Lawndale construction site

article

One man was injured when a building partially collapsed Thursday at a Lawndale construction site on the West Side.

The collapse happened about 9:30 a.m. at Fifth Avenue and Pulaski Road, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

One man was removed from the building and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening, Merritt said. Another man got out on his own and was not injured.

The fire department initially reported that someone might be trapped in the wreckage, but later said those reports were unfounded.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, Merritt said.

The city’s building department was called to the scene to inspect the structure, fire officials said.