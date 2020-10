A 22-year-old man was shot Monday night on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

The man was shot about 9:15 p.m. on the inbound local lanes near Garfield Boulevard, according to Illinois State Police.

He took himself to a hospital for treatment.

Troopers shut down those lanes from 10:45 p.m. until about 2 a.m. for an investigation.

Additional details were not released.