Husband pleads for help to find missing Chicago teacher Linda Brown

The Brief Linda Brown, a 53-year-old CPS special education teacher, has not been seen since the weekend. Police say she was last seen Saturday afternoon in Bronzeville and may be driving a blue Honda Civic. Her husband says she has never gone missing before and may be in need of medical attention.



The search continues for a missing Chicago Public Schools teacher as her husband made an emotional plea for help.

Linda Brown, 53, was last seen Saturday afternoon in the 4500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in the Bronzeville neighborhood, according to Chicago police. Investigators say she may be driving a blue Honda Civic and could be in need of medical attention.

What they're saying:

Brown’s husband, Antwon Brown, said the last time he saw his wife was Friday night. He said the couple watched a movie together before she went to bed early.

When he woke up the next morning, she was gone.

"I'm broke down, I don't know what to do. I've done everything. I'm talking to people; we got people searching for her, I'm out of options. I don't know what to do," he said.

He said his wife never showed up for a scheduled acupuncture appointment Saturday, something he described as completely out of character. When calls and messages went unanswered, the family contacted police Sunday.

"I woke up at 8:45 a.m. and she was gone. She took her purse and credit cards, but I'm thinking she was at acupuncture," Brown said.

Linda Brown is a longtime special education teacher at Robert Healy Elementary School in Bridgeport. Her husband said she has a history of mental illness but has never gone missing before.

Chicago police say they have attempted to track Brown’s vehicle but have not found any leads. As of Tuesday night, there have been no reported sightings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police.

What's next:

Chicago police say the investigation remains active as detectives continue working to locate Linda Brown and her vehicle.

Her family says they will keep searching and spreading the word, urging anyone who may have seen her to contact authorities immediately.