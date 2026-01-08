Chicago weather: Rain and mild air today, storms possible this evening

The Brief Mild air brings rain to the Chicago area today, with storms possible this evening. Some storms could produce strong winds southeast of I-80, and heavy rain may cause ponding on roads. Cooler air follows Friday, with a wintry mix and light snow chances this weekend.



Mild temperatures and rain move into the Chicago area today.

What we know:

Rain this afternoon will slowly increase in coverage and intensity. This evening, we have the chance for strong to severe wind. Timing for the strongest storms will be around 6-10 p.m. and the most likely location to be impacted is southeast of I-80.

Rain may be heavy enough to lead to ponding and puddling on roads. Highs for today will actually be tonight, in the upper 50s.

What's next:

We will start Friday with very mild temperatures in the 50s, but cool air will be pushing in. We are drying out tomorrow, but will still be lacking sunshine.

Friday night into Saturday, wet weather returns. We have a wintry mix possible on Saturday, but as temperatures drop that will transition to a chance for snow in time for the bears game. Minor if any accumulation of snow is expected. Temperatures will be peaking around 40 Saturday with game temps in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday starts with the potential for a little bit of snow. It will be partly sunny with highs in the low 30s. Monday will be moslty sunny with highs around 40.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. There is a chance for rain/snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies.